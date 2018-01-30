The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Suge Knight’s Lawyers Have Now Joined Him In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Suge Knight has been in jail awaiting his murder trial for awhile now, and it seems that at every step of the way there has been drama. The latest plot twist, however, sees Suge Knight’s actual lawyers getting tossed into jail with him! Is there any hope for him at all? It’s not looking like it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

