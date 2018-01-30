Prank Call: Man Recommends Choir Get A “Group Perm” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious prank call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a man who is very unsatisfied with the choir at his soon-to-be new church. He calls up the woman who volunteered to lead the choir and offers a few… suggestions. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

