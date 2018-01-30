Prank Call: Man Recommends Choir Get A “Group Perm” [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
In this hilarious prank call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a man who is very unsatisfied with the choir at his soon-to-be new church. He calls up the woman who volunteered to lead the choir and offers a few… suggestions. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Invites Granny To Booty Call [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Tries To Get The Car Wash To Give Dime Bag Back [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Customer Curses Out Operator About Gas Bill [EXCLUSIVE]
