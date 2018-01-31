The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Stops The Whole Show By Passing Shady Note About Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

When Gary With Da Tea is talking, he usually doesn’t finish without throwing shade at a handful of people. So when Da Brat caught a glimpse of his torn shirt during downtime on the morning show, she passed a shady note to Rickey Smiley about it. Not just about the shirt itself, but the back fat under it. She subsequently sent the show to a crashing halt as everyone fell out from laughter. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

