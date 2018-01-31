Da Brat Stops The Whole Show By Passing Shady Note About Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

When Gary With Da Tea is talking, he usually doesn’t finish without throwing shade at a handful of people. So when Da Brat caught a glimpse of his torn shirt during downtime on the morning show, she passed a shady note to Rickey Smiley about it. Not just about the shirt itself, but the back fat under it. She subsequently sent the show to a crashing halt as everyone fell out from laughter. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Brat Discusses Why Bow Wow Pissed Her Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Explains Why Bow Wow Isn’t Really Lying About His “Club In The Crib” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: