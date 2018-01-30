The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 29 mins ago
Black Tony was trapped in a woman’s house after she took her kids to school. He says, he was trying to get out to go home, but there were so many roaches he was afraid to try to get past them. He ends up battling them while screaming on the phone with Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

