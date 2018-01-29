60th Annual Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion Hits and Misses

0 reads Leave a comment
The 60th annual GRAMMY awards went down in New York City and all of our favorites were there to celebrate. Bruno Mars won seven awards including Album of the Year for ’24K Magic’. Kendrick Lamar opened the awards show and took home five awards making him the second biggest winner of the night. Snubbed was the most nominated artist Jay-Z going home empty handed.
As usual celebrities took the opportunity to make a statement through fashion…. some failed while others looked amazing! Check out our favorite hits and misses from the 2018 GRAMMY awards!
60th Annual Grammy Red Carpet Hits and Misses
60th Annual Grammy Red Carpet Hits and Misses
