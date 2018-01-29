Music
Casting News! Jennifer Hudson Tapped To Star In MGM’s Aretha Franklin Biopic

Apparently, the Queen of Soul hand-picked the Oscar winner herself.

It looks like Jennifer Hudson could see another Oscar in her future!

The singer and award-wining actress has been tapped to play Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer’s life.

According to Deadline, the announcement was made during Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party on Saturday night. As Davis introduced the Oscar and Grammy winner to sing a couple songs on stage, he also told the audience of Jennifer’s new role.

So how does the Queen of Soul feel about this casting news?

Pretty good, since she hand-picked Jennifer herself. So it’s ALL Aretha approved!!!

Obviously, Aretha is definitely worthy of a movie centered on her glorious and history-making career.

As the New York Daily News pointed out, “Franklin, 75, has had a legendary career in the music world that spans more than 60 years. She’s racked up 44 Grammy nominations and 18 wins over the years, and earned the Grammy Legend Award in 1991 and the Lifetime Achievement Award three years later.” Oh, and she was also the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

This film has been a long time coming too. The biopic is reportedly based on Franklin’s 1998 memoir, “Aretha: From These Roots,” and has been in the works since at least 2011, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Deadline adds that Straight Outta Compton‘s producer Scott Bernstein and music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who has worked with Franklin and also produced music for the film Dreamgirls, are attached to the film. However, there is no director of screenwriter attached as of yet.

Hopefully, they will ask a Black female director to run the show!

We cannot wait to see this film!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Jennifer Hudson playing Aretha Franklin?

