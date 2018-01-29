Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2008 Grammys

Source: Getty / Getty

The biggest night in music is finally here, and judging by the fact that hip hop music has dominated this year — it’s no surprise that this year’s show will be different than the previous ones.

Stars like Jay-Z, SZA and Cardi B are the highlight of the 2018 Grammy Awards, but let’s take a look back at what the big show was looking like 10 years ago.

 

Hit the flip to board the nostalgia train.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 14 hours ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 14 hours ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 4 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 4 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 6 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 6 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 7 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos