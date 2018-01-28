15 Most Epic Hip-Hop Grammy Moments

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

15 Most Epic Hip-Hop Grammy Moments

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden as seen on CBS.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Via | HotNewHipHop

From 1989 to 2017, these were the most defining hip-hop Grammy moments.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which is being held at Madison Square Garden, will air this Sunday, January 28th. Hip-hop artists absolutely dominated the nominations this year, which is a reflection of how big the genre has become. In 1989, the Grammys introduced the first hip-hop category, Best Rap Performance. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince won the award, but the rappers boycotted the event because the ceremony wouldn’t air the rap category. It was a time where critics were split. Several heavyweights believed rap to be a fad, while many others perceived the growth and potential within the genre as the next big thing. It took another decade before a rapper would win Album of the Year, and then another decade for the Academy to nominate the genre realistically. For almost 30 years, well-favored rock and pop songs took home the most coveted awards while rap records that were far more popular on the charts weren’t even nominated.  

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 8 hours ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 8 hours ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos