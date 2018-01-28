Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins announces the tragic passing of Miss Geneva Miller’s 26-year-old grandson, Charlie during the snowstorm. But it wasn’t because he was out and about in dangerous conditions; he got a bit too excited and confused it for another substance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

