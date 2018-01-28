The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins announces the tragic passing of Miss Geneva Miller’s 26-year-old grandson, Charlie during the snowstorm.  But it wasn’t because he was out and about in dangerous conditions; he got a bit too excited and confused it for another substance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley "Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life" Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

71 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s “Stand By Your Truth” Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 8 hours ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 8 hours ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos