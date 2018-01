While famous Dex was in Cleveland He linked up with Pick it up Producer, and Cleveland’s Own Sosa 808

They send a Message to Their Ex and Celebrate having a Platinum Single.

Check out the Footage here.

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: