Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?

Photo by

2017 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

 

Over 40 acts will appear on the 5 platforms to perform at this year’s Essence Music Festival. “In 2018 women are at the forefront of a seismic shift reverberating across the cultural landscape,” said Essence Communications president Michelle Ebanks. For 23 years the Essence Music Festival has brought a show and a positive message for African American Women of all shapes, colors, sizes and types. The Essence Fest will kick off Thursday July 5th and conclude Sunday July 8th!  Here is a complete list of the line up you’ve been dying to know:

 

Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Janet Jackson

Mary J Blige performs at the 2015 Essence Festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Erykah Badu 

A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Jill Scott

2017 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Xscape

2016 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Kevin Ross

Women's Empowerment Performers

Source: Various / Radio One Marketing

Teddy Riley and more! 

 

