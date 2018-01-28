Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?

0 reads Leave a comment
Over 40 acts will appear on the 5 platforms to perform at this year’s Essence Music Festival. “In 2018 women are at the forefront of a seismic shift reverberating across the cultural landscape,” said Essence Communications president Michelle Ebanks. For 23 years the Essence Music Festival has brought a show and a positive message for African American Women of all shapes, colors, sizes and types. The Essence Fest will kick off Thursday July 5th and conclude Sunday July 8th! Here is a complete list of the line up you’ve been dying to know:
Janet Jackson
Mary J. Blige
Erykah Badu
Jill Scott
Xscape
Kevin Ross
Teddy Riley and more!
comments – Add Yours