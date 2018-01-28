News
Can You Imagine A Camera That Refuses To Take A Bad Photo? Introducing Google Clips…

It’s no secret being good at internet-based photo sharing can quite literally change your life in 2018. So, Google’s latest device—Google Clips—could be a serious game changer.

The tiny $249 2″x 2″ camera will only take pictures at certain moments based on artificial intelligence, supposedly guaranteeing “great” photos. “Google Clips is smart enough to recognize great expressions, lighting and framing,” Google states on its website. “So the camera captures beautiful, spontaneous images. And it gets smarter over time.”

There’s no need to be behind the camera as Clips automatically “chooses which moments to capture and keep,” Google states. “Google Clips learns to recognize familiar faces. The more you’re with someone, the more it learns to capture clips of them. It can also pick out pets like cats or dogs.”

Click here to learn more about the device’s tech specs and features, then let us know what you think.

Photos