Is the TV Show “Martin” Up Next For A Reboot?

Carl Payne stopped by the Quincy Harris Morning Show on Friday. K. Foxx asked Carl if he still spoke with Martin. He said their relationship is different now but that they have all been talking. Quincy asked him “are we going to see a reunion?” Listen to the audio below for the answer.

