9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Is the TV Show “Martin” Up Next For A Reboot?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
QHMS

Source: R1 / Radio-One

Carl Payne stopped by the Quincy Harris Morning Show on Friday. K. Foxx asked Carl if he still spoke with Martin. He said their relationship is different now but that they have all been talking. Quincy asked him “are we going to see a reunion?” Listen to the audio below for the answer.

 

Make sure you hit up Carl Payne @thecarlpayne on Instagram and tag us in the post #QHMShow tell him if you want Martin back on the air!

Download our 100.3 WRNB app and set your alarm with the #QHMS!

Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?

Did you miss our exclusive with Senator Booker? It’s a must listen!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos