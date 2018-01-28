Oprah Reveals If She Is Running For President

Oprah is finally answering the question that everyone wants to know…is she planning to run for president in 2020?

She spoke with In Style magazine saying:

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me,” Oprah told @InStyleMagazine. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Instead of gearing up for a presidential campaign, Lady O will be focusing her time on “60 Minutes” and “Exploring the depth of our human experiences.”

She says, “That is my calling. Whether I do that through dramas, producing stories with OWN [Oprah Winfrey Network], or one-on-one conversations that matter, I know that’s what I’m here to do.”

Photos