Wendy Williams Is ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

Yeah...she said that.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wendy Williams said she’s had enough of the #MeToo movement because it’s made her more suspicious of men.

Wendy is no stranger to making controversial topics. It wasn’t that long ago that Roland Martin had to get her together about HBCUs. This week, though, she took aim at the #MeToo movement while she was gabbing about efforts to get R. Kelly booted from the music industry.

First, she questioned why it’s taken so long for any sort of grassroots initiative to have R. Kelly blackballed. She also argued that his sexual misconduct didn’t fall within the scope of the #MeToo movement, pointing to his relationship with Aaliyah as an example of how young girls voluntarily got involved with him.

“What is this 10 years too late,” said Wendy. “This has nothing to do with #MeToo, R. Kelly is just a very, very sick man.”

That seemed to be the end of her thoughts on the matter as she moved onto a different topic, but she circled back around to it.

“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” she said later while discussing Pamela Anderson dating a younger man.

Before she got too much heat for her statement, she tried to explain herself. She shared that she’s upset with how it’s made her see men as a whole.

“I love that people are speaking up for the first time and speaking out and everything,” she said, “but now it’s got, I look at all men like you’re a #MeToo, all of them, all of them, which is not fair.”

Photos