The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack and Da Brat tore up another “Flow & Go!” They rapped about a little bit of everything, including Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon, Xscape, and more! Check out this audio player above to listen to the fire freestyle in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Rhymes About His Crush On SZA [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos