Rickey Smiley Says Vegans Will Only Live “Two Weeks Longer” Than Everyone Else [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea was reporting about Waka Flocka allegedly giving up the vegan lifestyle, when Rickey Smiley decided he ecstatically agreed with such a decision. Why? Because after putting in all that effort and refusing so much delicious food, Rickey says vegans are only going to live like two weeks longer than everybody else.
This, of course, sparks a big debate about eating habits in the morning show studio. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
