Juicy Explains How Fight Broke Out Between Dallas & Atlanta Little Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Juicy and the rest of the “Little Women: Atlanta” cast are celebrating being in the fourth season of the show. Juicy and Fire talked about her new venture managing artists. Juicy thought Fire had some serious bars, so she put together a talent showcase full of lots of artists, and invited all her friends.

When Fire got onstage and held it down, it stirred things up for the other girls. Juicy also explains how a fight broke out between Little Women of Dallas, and Atlanta. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

