Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting The Flu Virus

The Flu Vaccine saves lives… flat out! But did you know you can still get the flu even if you’ve gotten the vaccine? Sadly the vaccine doesn’t completely save you from getting the flu especially since the flu this year is an epidemic. But the flu vaccine can lessen your symptoms if you do get the virus.
This year the flu has been declared an epidemic in many states and has even taken the lives of loved ones. According to the Center for Disease Control, “More than 200,000 people are hospitalized. And since the 1970s, between 3,000 and 49,000 people have died from the flu each year.”
We did our research and came up with 6 things you can do to lessen your chance of getting the flu.
Remember it’s not too late to get the flu shot! Flu season will continue through May
21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Nutritious & Delicious Vegetarian Recipes
1 of 22
2. Brown Sugar Sprouts With Cranberries & Walnuts
2 of 22
3. Nachos Al Fresco
3 of 22
4. Sweet Potato Kale Pot Pie
4 of 22
5. Parmesan Pearl Couscous
5 of 22
6. Sprout, Sweet Potato & Apple Saute
6 of 22
7. Beet Gratin
7 of 22
8. Beet & Frisee Salad
8 of 22
9. Bucatini Taragon Cream Sauce
9 of 22
10. Mexican Tortilla “Pizza”
10 of 22
11. Portobello Stack With Artichokes, Red Pepper & Walnut Goat Cheese
11 of 22
12. Root Vegetable Tian
12 of 22
13. Brussels Sprout Salad With Buttermilk Dressing
13 of 22
14. Spicy Mango Apple Chutney
14 of 22
15. Spinach Mango Salad
15 of 22
16. Walnut Pesto Orecchiette
16 of 22
17. Roasted Beets
17 of 22
18. Zucchini Lasagna
18 of 22
19. Kale & Crispy Chickpeas
19 of 22
20. Cucumber Gazpacho
20 of 22
21. Roasted Red Pepper Basil Alfredo
21 of 22
22. Green Beans & Shallots
22 of 22