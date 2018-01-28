Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting The Flu Virus

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting The Flu Virus

If you haven't been taking the flu virus serious you should now, this year it's an epidemic and many are dying.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Flu Vaccine saves lives… flat out!  But did you know you can still get the flu even if you’ve gotten the vaccine?  Sadly the vaccine doesn’t completely save you from getting the flu especially since the flu this year is an epidemic.  But the flu vaccine can lessen your symptoms if you do get the virus.

This year the flu has been declared an epidemic in many states and has even taken the lives of loved ones.  According to the Center for Disease Control, “More than 200,000 people are hospitalized. And since the 1970s, between 3,000 and 49,000 people have died from the flu each year.”

We did our research and came up with 6 things you can do to lessen your chance of getting the flu.

 

Remember it’s not too late to get the flu shot!  Flu season will continue through May

 

21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

Continue reading 21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos