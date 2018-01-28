Jemele Hill Leaving “SportsCenter,” But Staying Put at ESPN

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Jemele Hill Leaving “SportsCenter,” But Staying Put at ESPN

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Jemele Hill, the ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor who made national headlines after making calling out Donald Trump as a racist, will leave the program and focus on assignments in other parts of the Walt Disney-owned company, Variety reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

These sources characterized the move as one requested by Hill.

Michael Smith, her co-anchor in the 6 p.m. hour of “SportsCenter,” is expected to continue to anchor the hour on his own, according to one of sources.

Hill’s last day on the program is expected to take place next week, just a few days before Super Bowl LII. She is expected to, among other things, join ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” an ESPN digital-news outlet that analyzes sports, race and culture.

In September, Hill sparked controversy by posting a tweet that referred to Trump as a “white supremacist.” The White House called for her to be fired. At the time, ESPN said her views did not represent those of the network.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Maury Phillips and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Earl Gibson III and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos