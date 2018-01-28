Jemele Hill Leaving “SportsCenter,” But Staying Put at ESPN

Jemele Hill, the ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor who made national headlines after making calling out Donald Trump as a racist, will leave the program and focus on assignments in other parts of the Walt Disney-owned company, Variety reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

These sources characterized the move as one requested by Hill.

Michael Smith, her co-anchor in the 6 p.m. hour of “SportsCenter,” is expected to continue to anchor the hour on his own, according to one of sources.

Hill’s last day on the program is expected to take place next week, just a few days before Super Bowl LII. She is expected to, among other things, join ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” an ESPN digital-news outlet that analyzes sports, race and culture.

In September, Hill sparked controversy by posting a tweet that referred to Trump as a “white supremacist.” The White House called for her to be fired. At the time, ESPN said her views did not represent those of the network.

