Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

You’ll Definitely Believe In The Mike Jones Effect After Seeing This Dance Video

Back then she didn't want him, now he hot, she all on him.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One Spring Fest Concert - April 28, 2007

Source: Florian G Seefried / Getty

Remember “Back Then” when Mike Jones use to try to tell us that some folks only love you when you’re poppin’?

 

This dance video is literally the lit, visual personification of that theory. Plus @jusbmore and @mizz.ko killed the choreography.

 

 

Speaking of back then, hit the flip for some ultra nostalgic vibes.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos