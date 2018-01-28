Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In The Middle Of Netflix And Chill

For the weekend hibernators.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young woman lying on couch, talking on telephone

Source: Chris Garrett / Getty

When Friday roles around usually there’s two types of people. There are the folks ready to top the week off with a party and some drank. Then there are others who need to decompress by completely cutting off society.

If you’re the latter, you can probably relate to comedian Christianee Porter‘s super real clip below!

 

Word of advice, don’t be that “friend” this weekend.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 3 days ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 5 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos