What Is The ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ That’s On Its Way?

There’s a super blue blood moon on its way and it has nothing to do with the wrath of Cardi B.

According to Space.com, “A Blue Moon is when two full moons happen in the same calendar month; lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes into Earth’s shadow; and supermoons happen when the moon’s perigee — its closest approach to Earth in a single orbit — coincides with a full moon. In this case, the supermoon also happens to be the day of the lunar eclipse.”

You can catch the rare celestial occurrence next Wednesday, January 31, if interested. It’s said to signify the occurrence of a special and monumental event, so the spiritually adept have been keeping an eye out—and the rest are a little over it:

the “super blue blood” moon is coming and at this point I feel like it’s a regular moon they just keep adding titles to it for flair — Brielle Sebold (@briellesebold) January 26, 2018

If you want to see the super blue blood moon, click here to see how you can get in on the fun.