Music
Home > Music

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

The music mogul's ex-wife speaks out amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations against Russell.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Argyleculture By Russell Simmons - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Although model Kimora Lee and ex-husband Russell Simmons split over a decade ago, the mommy of four recently took to Instagram to weigh in on the recent sexual assault allegations aimed at the music mogul.

We previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement sweeps Hollywood.

Kimora, who shares two children with the devout vegan, has been mum in the wake of the allegations until now.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her defense of Simmons is carefully worded–she affirms his character without dismissing the claims.

“I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents, and partners throughout it all.  These allegations against him are nothing I have known in all that time,” she continues.

She goes on to stand in solidarity with victims, while insisting no one should be “condemned legally without due process and a fair trial.”

Read more below:

Now that I put my baby down…

A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons (@kimoraleesimmons) on

RELATED LINKS

Kimora Lee Simmons’ 3rd Husband May Be Involved In Billion Dollar Money Laundering Scandal

Hold Your Congrats: Kimora Lee Simmons Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

The Best Photos Of Kimora Lee Simmons In Mommy Mode

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos