Fetty Wap Expecting Baby #7

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Fetty Wap Expecting Baby #7

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

 

 

Fetty Wap Hosts Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty  

It looks like Fetty Wap had two women pregnant at the same time because his daughter with Alexis Skyy was born 3 months early and he just confirmed he has another one on the way.

Via: THEYBF

The 27-year-old rapper said he’s currently awaiting the arrival of his 7th child, a son, and he’ll be taken care of just like his other 6. His daughter’s mom Lezhae Zeona is currently pregnant with his son, so we assume he’s referring to her pregnancy. (You just never know with Fetty).

The reason folks shouldn’t worry about him and how many babies he makes is because he’s “wealthy” not rich with 22 million on him. Oh?

“Actually, my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million,” he wrote. “So yeah, I think my odds are better than your boyfriends; and all my kids’ moms have moved on and living their life. They allow me to be a dad to my kids.”

“I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.” Fetty concluded his small rant by telling fans that he would not broach the subject of his kids and ability to support them again. “Understand,” he wrote, “I’m not rich. I’m wealthy.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos