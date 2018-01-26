Chamillionaire Calls Out Fans For Buying Into Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s been a while since we’ve heard Chamillionaire on the radio, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making big moves. Recently, the “Ridin’ Dirty” rapper donated some money to the family of a Mexican immigrant who was deported after living in the states for decades. Though he received a lot of praise, he also received a significant amount of backlash from fans who don’t understand “why a black man would want to help Mexicans.”

Chamillionaire took his Instagram in a video, explaining his personal history with Mexican folks in his native Texas, and why we can’t allow ourselves to believe that we’re separate from each other. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

