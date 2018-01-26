The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Chamillionaire Calls Out Fans For Buying Into Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been a while since we’ve heard Chamillionaire on the radio, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making big moves. Recently, the “Ridin’ Dirty” rapper donated some money to the family of a Mexican immigrant who was deported after living in the states for decades. Though he received a lot of praise, he also received a significant amount of backlash from fans who don’t understand “why a black man would want to help Mexicans.”

Chamillionaire took his Instagram in a video, explaining his personal history with Mexican folks in his native Texas, and why we can’t allow ourselves to believe that we’re separate from each other. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ben Carson Calling Slaves “Immigrants” Is Harmful [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why Immigration Policy Isn’t Just About Latino People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Rules About Going Number 2 In Other People’s Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos