The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Jay-Z Opting Out Of Performing At The Grammys? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been a great year for hip-hop, and the Grammys are actually recognizing that this year. You would think, after a critically acclaimed album & successful tour, that Jay-Z would want to light up the Grammy stage with some of that fire. But sources say that Hov is bowing out of performing at this year’s awards.

If that is true, why would the Brooklyn representative opt out of performing at this year’s ceremony in New York? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Jay Z Get With Beyonce As A Career Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Jay-Z & Beyonce So Successfully Turned Their Marital Troubles Into Art [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

5 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Continue reading Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana

Hip Hop's royal couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce, were spotted recently in Havana. Check out photos of their trip.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos