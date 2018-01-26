LOCAL NEWS: Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Surprise Appearance at Cleveland Heights High School

Photo by

LOCAL NEWS: Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Surprise Appearance at Cleveland Heights High School

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Movie star Jennifer Lawrence made a stop at Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday to let students know they can make a difference.

According to the school’s website the Oscar-winning actress joined 30 students in a discussion about fixing democracy.

Student Londyn Crenshaw said Lawrence was very informed about political topics.

Crenshaw said one of the highlights of her visit was when she told students “this is your time.”

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

