Vince McMahon to Bring Back the XFL, and Johnny Manziel Wants to Play

Photo by

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was one of the first players to talk about the new XFL on social media.

Vince McMahon announced the football league will kick off in 2020.

ESPN reporter Darren Rovell said Manziel will not be able to play.

Manziel last played football in 2015.

The former Browns quarterback played two seasons in the National Football League.

Manziel threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games with the Browns.

The quarterback was the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Coming out of college Manziel was looked at as one of the best NFL prospects, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

He was also one of the most popular players in the NFL.

 

