Controversial YouTube Star Returns with Suicide Prevention Video

A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.

Logan Paul is known for his viral videos and online blogging, but his latest stunt caused an outrage because many felt Paul was making a joke of the alleged suicide victim.

It is the purview of the privileged young to believe everything is for them, to be commented on by them. The young person who died was not for Paul- not their body, not their image, not their story. — Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) January 2, 2018

so i make one video about my eating disorder and my entire channel is demonetized forever but logan paul can show a dead body and make fun of suicide and go # 1 on trending 🤔 — danny (@epDannyEdge) January 2, 2018

Now, the Westlake native is returning to YouTube. His most recent video to more than 16 million followers is centered on raising suicide awareness.

Since the controversial video was posted, Paul said he has spent the past several weeks with counselors and discovering how significant a problem suicide is, especially in his home state of Ohio.

