Controversial YouTube Star Returns with Suicide Prevention Video

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Controversial YouTube Star Returns with Suicide Prevention Video

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

A social media celebrity is back on YouTube after facing scrutiny for posting a video that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest.

Logan Paul is known for his viral videos and online blogging, but his latest stunt caused an outrage because many felt Paul was making a joke of the alleged suicide victim.

Now, the Westlake native is returning to YouTube. His most recent video to more than 16 million followers is centered on raising suicide awareness.

Since the controversial video was posted, Paul said he has spent the past several weeks with counselors and discovering how significant a problem suicide is, especially in his home state of Ohio.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Brian To and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Frazer Harrison and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos