G.O.O.D. Music Fans Are Speculating After An Engineer Tweeted About A Secret New Track

People are hoping there's some new Kanye on the way

Posted 7 hours ago
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More

Daniel Boczarski / Getty

G.O.O.D. Music is a record label and collective founded by Kanye West, and the rapper–along with new President Pusha T–have been building up the roster for years. Collaborators and friends like Common, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean are all apart of G.O.O.D. Music, and the crew have an album together titled Cruel Summer that came out in 2012.

The last track that the G.O.O.D. crew released as a collective was in 2016, which was a song called, “Champions” with Kanye West, Big Sean, Travis ScottGucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Yo GottiQuavo, and Desiigner. Ye has since hinted about another album by the whole Getting Out Our Dreams squad–which “Champions” was supposed to be a single for–but it looks like things are on pause for now since nothing followed up that one song.

That all might be changing now, though, because an engineer by the name of Anthony Kilhoffer just sent a cryptic tweet that has everyone guessing. He announced that he just sent a “little treat” for G.O.O.D. Music fans off to be mastered, telling everyone to keep an eye out.

Of course, everyone’s first instinct is some new Kanye, but this could also be something new from the collective, highly-anticipated Cruel Winter album.

Whatever the truth is, people are already speculating on what it would be–take a look at some of the predictions below:

Photos