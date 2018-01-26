Russ Parr Morning Show
Ten Cities Where African Americans Are Doing The Best

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
Black people do great no matter where we go because we are talented, however there are a few cities that stand out and show just how awesome Black people are doing economically. Russ goes through the top ten cities where Black people thrive. Do you live in any of these cities? Hint: A lot of them are in the south.

Photos