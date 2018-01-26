9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Two More Women Accuse Nelly of Sexual Assault

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

From The Daily Beast

Two Nelly fans have come forward to accuse  him of groping, sexual assault, and masturbating in front of them in court papers filed by a third accuser.

Legal documents filed this week claim Nelly preyed on female fans by inviting them to his dressing room, touching them inappropriately and, even sometimes masturbating in front of them.

The document describes incidents from 2016 and 2017, Nelly allegedly assaulted two fans in England.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos