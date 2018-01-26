Two More Women Accuse Nelly of Sexual Assault

From The Daily Beast

Two Nelly fans have come forward to accuse him of groping, sexual assault, and masturbating in front of them in court papers filed by a third accuser.

Legal documents filed this week claim Nelly preyed on female fans by inviting them to his dressing room, touching them inappropriately and, even sometimes masturbating in front of them.

The document describes incidents from 2016 and 2017, Nelly allegedly assaulted two fans in England.

