Fetty Wap Confirms Baby #7 Is On The Way

Posted 1 hour ago
Fetty Wap is currently the father of 6, with one on the way.

“Actually, my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million,” he wrote. “So yeah, I think my odds are better than your boyfriends; and all my kids’ moms have moved on and living their life. They allow me to be a dad to my kids.”

“I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.” Fetty concluded his small rant by telling fans that he would not broach the subject of his kids and ability to support them again. “Understand,” he wrote, “I’m not rich. I’m wealthy.”

