Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Following Controversial Hitler Comment

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Following Controversial Hitler Comment

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Fashion Awards 2017 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show

Source: Stuart Wilson/BFC / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Vulture ran an article with Erykah Badu early Wednesday (January 24) that found the mother of three defending Adolph Hitler, while sharing other unpopular opinions. Now, the neo-soul queen has taken to Twitter to defend herself. She began with, “What a world” before responding to her condemnation by “Black & Jewish Twitter.”

“Say what u must,” Badu wrote. “Dialogue is cool . I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can , Black & Jewish Twitter, just don’t use the word ‘problematic’ any more. Y’all using that too much .. oh and read the article.”

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos