Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Following Controversial Hitler Comment

Via | HipHopDX

Vulture ran an article with Erykah Badu early Wednesday (January 24) that found the mother of three defending Adolph Hitler, while sharing other unpopular opinions. Now, the neo-soul queen has taken to Twitter to defend herself. She began with, “What a world” before responding to her condemnation by “Black & Jewish Twitter.”

“Say what u must,” Badu wrote. “Dialogue is cool . I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can , Black & Jewish Twitter, just don’t use the word ‘problematic’ any more. Y’all using that too much .. oh and read the article.”

