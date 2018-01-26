Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ray J appeared to be a changed man when he and Princess Love announced their engagement, got married, and celebrated the news of a baby on the way. But Princess Love has allegedly announced the she is leaving Ray J, after he allegedly stayed away from home and didn’t contact his pregnant wife for a week.

Ray J’s mom, however, says it’s Princess Love who owes Ray J an apology! So what’s going on? And can it be salvaged? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

