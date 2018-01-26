The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Ray J appeared to be a changed man when he and Princess Love announced their engagement, got married, and celebrated the news of a baby on the way. But Princess Love has allegedly announced the she is leaving Ray J, after he allegedly stayed away from home and didn’t contact his pregnant wife for a week.

Ray J’s mom, however, says it’s Princess Love who owes Ray J an apology! So what’s going on? And can it be salvaged? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades, the 46-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her. Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

