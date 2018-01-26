The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Rickey Smiley was compelled to convey a powerful message one day at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He reminds, God has blessings for you out there, but you have to cut the garbage out of your life in order to receive them. You’ve got to get rid of furniture in your house before you get some new stuff; just like your kitchen has to be clean before you start cooking!

Similarly, this works with people- go where there is positivity and love. There is no need to keep people in your life if they are hurtful to you, and there is no need to make any announcements when you’re bowing out. Just bow out gracefully, and move with good intentions in your heart. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

