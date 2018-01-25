WTF: Erykah Badu Defends Hitler & Why She Saw “Good” In Him

Now I love Erykah Badu but this right here is something I just can’t feel her on and she knows that most people won’t… but she doesn’t care.

via: TMZ

The singer launched her defense of the Nazi during an interview with Vulture, saying, “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” For instance, she says, “Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

Vulture gave her a chance to rephrase, but Erykah stuck to her guns, and claimed Hitler’s “terrible childhood” might be the only reason he became a monster. To be clear, Erykah says she’s not an anti-Semite, just a humanist.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: