Monique Isnt Done Yet…She Has Receipts

Im sorry MoMo but I wont be boycotting Netflix…..I think you should maybe invest in better lawyers for contract negotiations. #shrug

Via | Page Six

Mo’Nique won’t back down from her call to boycott Netflix.

The 50-year-old comedian went into more detail about her contract negotiations for a comedy special on “Sway in the Morning” on Friday.

“When we get the deal, the deal is for $500,000. My husband Sidney [Hicks], who is also my manager, asked Robbie Pearl, who is the vice-president at Netflix of comedy, he said, ‘Can you please explain why Mo’Nique gets this deal, and Amy Schumergets this deal, and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rockget this deal?’ And rightfully so,” she said. “They should get what they’re getting.”

Read Full Article HERE ! 

