The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jah Lion was DJing at a club in Atlanta over the weekend, and Black Tony thought it would be cool to pull up with eight people and demand to be let in. He claimed he was on Jah Lion’s guest list, but Black Tony has done this to Jah before, so he wasn’t having it. Afterwards, when Jah Lion was leaving the club, he says Black Tony used his pit bull and pulled a real dirty move on him! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

JAHLIONSOUND

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos