Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]

Jah Lion was DJing at a club in Atlanta over the weekend, and Black Tony thought it would be cool to pull up with eight people and demand to be let in. He claimed he was on Jah Lion’s guest list, but Black Tony has done this to Jah before, so he wasn’t having it. Afterwards, when Jah Lion was leaving the club, he says Black Tony used his pit bull and pulled a real dirty move on him! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Drake, Jay Z and Many Celeb Friends and Family Congratulates LeBron James On His 30K Points
- Cardi B Freaks Out After Jennifer Lopez Covers “Bodak Yellow” During Concert
- Jay Z and Celeb Friends and Family Congratulates LeBron James On 30K Points Record
- Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate
- Kevin Hart’s Ex-wife Takes Their 10-Year-Old Son To Gun Range
- Jada Pinkett-Smith Support Mo’Nique’s Boycott
- Nelly’s Rape Accuser Asks Judge For An Injunction Against His Penis
- Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Half In Messy Divorce…
- Loni Love Speaks On Ciara: It’s Hard To “Carry Yourself Like A Wife” When Black Men
- Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?