The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

If you’re in need of a little bit of a boost, this Praise Break is just in time for you! Check out this audio player above to hear Kierra Sheard‘s powerful vocals in “Hang On,” in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes “Wake Up Everybody” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos