Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
If you’re in need of a little bit of a boost, this Praise Break is just in time for you! Check out this audio player above to hear Kierra Sheard‘s powerful vocals in “Hang On,” in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes “Wake Up Everybody” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Drake, Jay Z and Many Celeb Friends and Family Congratulates LeBron James On His 30K Points
- Cardi B Freaks Out After Jennifer Lopez Covers “Bodak Yellow” During Concert
- Jay Z and Celeb Friends and Family Congratulates LeBron James On 30K Points Record
- Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate
- Kevin Hart’s Ex-wife Takes Their 10-Year-Old Son To Gun Range
- Jada Pinkett-Smith Support Mo’Nique’s Boycott
- Nelly’s Rape Accuser Asks Judge For An Injunction Against His Penis
- Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Half In Messy Divorce…
- Loni Love Speaks On Ciara: It’s Hard To “Carry Yourself Like A Wife” When Black Men
- Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?
comments – Add Yours