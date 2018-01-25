Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]

If you’re in need of a little bit of a boost, this Praise Break is just in time for you! Check out this audio player above to hear Kierra Sheard‘s powerful vocals in “Hang On,” in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

