Black Republican Rips Into Evangelicals Who Support Donald ‘Grab ‘Em By The P***y’ Trump

Finally, a Republican speaks some truth.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Everyday we have to deal with the deep hypocrisy of Donald Trump‘s so-called Christian followers. Imagine if President Barack Obama had five kids by three different women, admitted to sexual assault on camera and reportedly paid off a porn star a week before an election. Oh, did you miss that last one?  Allegedly, Trump paid a porn star named Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet a week before the 2016 presidential election. Clearly, if Obama had anything close to these scandals, conservatives would have exploded.

One conservative, former RNC chair Michael Steele, is disgusted by the hypocrisy. After hearing an evangelical say that Trump deserves a second chance because he is “delivering” everything they want, Steel rightfully ranted, “I have very simple admonition: just shut the hell up and don’t preach to me about anything ever again. After telling me who to love, what to believe, what to do and what not to do and now you sit back and the prostitutes don’t matter, the grabbing the you-know-what doesn’t matter, the outright behavior and lies don’t matter, just shut up!” Steele got us like….

Thank you to Michael Steele for dropping some clear knowledge. Not all Black Republicans Ben Carson!

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

