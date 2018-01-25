Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Half In Messy Divorce…

Last September, singer Jill Scott filed for divorce from her husband Mike Dobson. The cause of the divorce was cited by the 45-year-old star as both “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” To make matters all the more unseemly, Scott sought and was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband. At the time all of this came out, Dobson told Bossip.com that his ex-wife was “evil” and emasculating in an interview.

“People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb sh-t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there,” he said. “She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge. She’s made other men look bad, but I’m not the one. I said (to her) ‘you’ve met your match.’ She likes to have men that she can control. You’re not gonna control me. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”

And Dobson feels so wronged by Scott that in his new countersuit to her divorce complaint, he’s made it clear that he wants her to pay up. He wants half of what was collected during their marriage and more.

According to court papers obtained by Bossip, he said that he was pressured by the singer and her lawyer to sign a prenup they drafted months before the couple wed. He said this happened even though he didn’t have a lawyer present on his behalf. Dobson said he signed the papers because he loved Scott and had high hopes for the marriage. However, he claims that she spent their time together as man and wife treating him poorly and was never as committed as he was to the union.

“Dobson has been a model of honesty and integrity,” court docs claim. “He loved and committed himself to (Scott) fully and unconditionally and gave her and her family his entire all. In return, Dobson has been treated with nothing but trivialization and alienation.”

Per the court papers, Dobson claims that Scott accused him of stealing things from her that she would later find, treated him like an employee, alienated him from family and friends and allegedly went on dates with “intimate male friends.”

He said they did try to go to marriage counseling, but he claims he was blindsided one day when he came home and found his things out in the garage and the locks changed.

