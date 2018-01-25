Stephen A. Smith: Dan Gilbert Looking to Sell the Cleveland Cavaliers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a crossroad of sorts, or perhaps a long series of intersections full of unpredictable possibilities. A new possibility, at least according to Stephen A. Smith, is that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert might hit the eject button on the franchise sometime in the near future.

Smith lobbed this grenade on top of an uncertain bunch of rumors and concerns for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, appearing on First Take to discuss the future of the team, including the always-looming possibility that LeBron James leaves the team for free agency this summer.

But Smith said it’s entirely possible that Gilbert wants out as well, which is one of the main reasons why he would like to get James to commit to a long-term deal and boost the value of the franchise.

“I’ll tell you the No. 1 reason why LeBron ain’t gonna capitulate to anything that Dan Gilbert wants to do,” Smith said. “Because what Dan Gilbert wants to do, from what I’m being told, is sell the team. They’re more viable as a commodity if LeBron James is on your squad, as opposed to if LeBron James leaves. That’s one of the reasons why Dan Gilbert wanted him to commit to 3-to-5 years. Because within that time span, you sell the team, you get money out the wazoo, and LeBron is left.”

 

