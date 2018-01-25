Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title And Possible Musical Guests!

A dream is becoming a reality.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Perform At Austin360 Amphitheater

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

The countdown to Snoop Dogg‘s gospel album begins!

As we reported last year, Snoop has been itching to do a spiritual record for a while now. “It’s always been in my heart,” he said in an interview with “The Pharmacy” on Beats 1. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”

Now, that time has come! According to Billboard, the gospel album will be titled Snoop Dogg Presents the Bible of Love. Snoop plans on giving folks a teaser of the album when he performs at the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on February 1.

He’ll be joined by gospel artists Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, and R&B favorite Faith Evans to introduce the album. It’ll all go down at the Benson Great Hall at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. There’s no word if these artists will officially be on the album, but they’ll surely bring in the church crowd!

Erica Campbell of Mary, Mary fame, Sheila E.Donnie McClurkin, and the NFL Choir are set to perform at the event as well.

There’s still no release date for Bible of Love, but The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will air on BET Feb. 3, one day before the game. Make sure you tune in!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos