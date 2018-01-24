News
Home > News

Kid Roasts His Teacher In The Most Savage Way When She Talks Christopher Columbus

She wasn't ready.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
A statue of Christopher Columbus at Harbor Park.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

One kid had zero tolerance for his teacher when she decided to make Christopher Columbus the subject of the day.

In a letter he wrote to her, the kid (rightfully named King) explained that he didn’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus as someone who discovered America. In short, he acknowledged that Native people been here, so why should Chris be getting all the shine.

That’s not all he said. King’s letter was posted to Facebook and he basically came for the teacher’s entire career. Swipe through for some highlights!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos