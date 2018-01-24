News
Home > News

Mo’Nique Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Campaign Against Netflix

Folks have a lot to say.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mo’Nique is causing a wave of emotions across the social media realm.

The comedian and actress put Netflix on blast this week for not paying her as much as her White and male counterparts. Since her “boycott Netflix” campaign started, she’s gotten reactions from celebrities and social media users alike.

The comments have ranged from serious support to hilarious memes. Swipe through to watch her initial argument, followed by the most intense reactions from the Internet!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos