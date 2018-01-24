News
Home > News

LOL: Burger King Tries To Explain Net Neutrality Using The Whopper

Customers are outraged.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
FRANCE-FOOD-TRANSPORT

Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty

Back in December, net neutrality was at stake and parts of the Internet were in a frenzy.

However, the question hovering for some was “what the heck is net neutrality?”

Net neutrality is the idea that all Internet content — whether from big or small companies — should be treated equally by Internet providers. With net neutrality regulations, Internet service providers or the government shouldn’t discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website or platform. Such moves can affect things like the speed certain websites have or how they function.

Net neutrality regulations were recently repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and that’s why it still continues to be a hot topic.

But enough talking from us. Burger King can explain it in a much more hilarious way. Check it out below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 6 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos