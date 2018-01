Kevin Hart’s Ex-wife Takes Their 10-Year-Old Son To Gun Range

Torrei Hart brought her 10-year-old son Hendrix to the gun range Monday, where she recorded him firing a pistol at a target.

“We always go on mommy son dates and today I took him to the gun range. His favorite game is ‘Call of Duty’ so I wanted him to feel some live action,” Torrei told Page Six through her rep. “I’m an army vet so I have been shooting guns since I was 19. I want to teach him weapon protection and safety at a young age. It was fun and a learning experience.”

Although rules differ across gun ranges in California, typically a range requires a shooter to be at least 18 or 21 years old. If younger, a shooter has to be accompanied by an adult.