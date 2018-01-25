9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jada Pinkett-Smith Support Mo’Nique’s Boycott

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jada Pinkett-Smith hopped on twitter to defend Monique’s netflix boycott.

 

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

9 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

Continue reading Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos